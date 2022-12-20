The Daily Lowdown: Justin Bieber calls H&M's new line of merchandise 'trash'

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Justin Bieber calling out H&M for featuring him "without permission" on the brand's new merchandise.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big revelations in new episodes

Not only that, but music fans are mourning the deaths of two beloved musicians.

Check out today's Daily Lowdown podcast below...

Justin Bieber is calling on his fans to save their cash when it comes to H&M's new merchandise featuring his name and likeness. The singer put out an appeal on his Instagram Stories on Monday, calling the popular high-street brand's new line of clothing "trash". He also claimed that H&M bosses never asked for his "permission and approval" on the collection. However, a spokesperson for H&M dismissed the allegations, saying the retailer "followed proper approval procedures".

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift's Eras tour gets major update following fans' heartbreak

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Daisy Edgar-Jones lands a big role in music biopic

Justin didn't approve of H&M's merchandise

There's some exciting news for fans of Niall Horan as he appears to be gearing up to release new music. The former One Direction star, whose last album was 2020's Heartbreak Weather, teased fans with a snippet of a new song on TikTok. Niall brought out his guitar and strummed a few chords of what sounds like a catchy track after he was asked to hurry up and drop some new tunes. He previously promised that new music would be on the way at the start of 2023, so fans don't have long left to wait.

It's a sad day for fans of Primal Scream and The Charlatans as it's been announced that keyboardist Martin Duffy has passed away at the age of 55. News of his death comes less than 24 hours after The Specials frontman Terry Hall died at the age of 63 following a brief illness.

BTS' concert is coming to the big screen

K-pop superstars BTS are bringing their sold-out South Korean show to the big screen in 2023. The new concert film, BTS Yet To Come in Cinemas, will be screened in movie theatres worldwide from 1st February. According to a press release, the upcoming film has been remixed and re-edited and boasts "new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert". The setlist includes Run, Dynamite, Butter, and many more of the band's popular tracks.

And Fleur East is returning to the charts following her success on Strictly Come Dancing. The Strictly finalist will drop Count The Ways in January, which marks her first new release since 2020. Fans of the singer shouldn't be surprised if they see a familiar face in the accompanying music video either, as Fleur revealed she's already booked her Strictly partner, Vito Coppola, to star alongside her as they "would love to work together again".

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.