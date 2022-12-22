Johannes Radebe's love life – is he married? The Strictly star rarely speaks about his love life

Since joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, Johannes Radebe has fast become a fan favourite, wowing the crowds with his killer routines and killer heels! But aside from the star's incredible career, what has he said about his love life? Here's what we know…

READ MORE: 12 Strictly pros' showbiz weddings: Graziano Di Prima's castle, Amy Dowden's peninsular & more

WATCH: Strictly's Johannes Radebe attends King Charles' first state banquet

Loading the player...

Is Johannes Radebe married?

Currently, Johannes Radebe appears to be single. Back in June, while Gracing HELLO!'s digital cover for Pride Month, he got particularly candid about his love life:

Johannes Radebe is currently single

"Due to internalised homophobia for the longest time, I thought that I did not deserve love," he said.

"And it's a journey and the fact that I'm here at a place of acceptance and abundance, I feel like I'm ready and we'll see."

MORE: Strictly's Johannes Radebe breaks silence following exit - former partner John Whaite sends comforting response

READ: Who has won Strictly Come Dancing through the years? From Rose Ayling-Ellis to Stacey Dooley & Kelvin Fletcher

Johannes then joked: "I'll go on a couple of dates, I'm still checking out the scene, where are the brothers at? Hit me up, call me up."

The dancer told HELLO! what qualities he looks for in a partner

As for what qualities he desires in a partner, Johannes told HELLO!: "Kindness goes a long way because the day that we don't love each other, as long as we are kind to each other, it will carry us."

He also revealed that he's open to starting a family later on in life. "I would hate raising my kids when I don't know where they are. Children are a big responsibility, it's a lifetime investment," he said.

Johannes would be open to starting a family in the future

Asked whether he would encourage his future children to follow in his footsteps, Johannes replied:

"I would love them to follow their heart and do and be who they want to be, that's the greatest gift you can give a child. You bring a child into this world, but you can never dictate their lives, they need to live it out and you as a parent just need to be there to love and support, that's your duty."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.