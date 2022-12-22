Everything we know about Emily in Paris season four so far Season three just landed on Netflix

Emily in Paris season three only just landed on Netflix and, if like us, you've already begun binging the new episodes, you'll be curious to know if Lily Collins and the rest of the cast will be back for another series.

The good news is that the show was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year, so thankfully, we'll be seeing a whole lot more of Emily Cooper and her iconic wardrobe soon enough. Find out all we know about the upcoming series…

Emily in Paris season 4 release date speculation

Considering season three only just dropped on Netflix, there's been no word on when fans can expect the show to return. However, given both seasons two and three were released in December of 2021 and 2022, we can hazard a guess that the new series will follow suit and arrive sometime around Christmas next year.

Which cast members are returning for Emily in Paris season 4?

While the cast list has yet to be released, we expect that the series regulars will be back for future episodes. This includes Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo playing Gabriel and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie.

The release date for season four is yet to be announced

We imagine Samuel Arnold will also return as Julien, alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie and Bruno Gouery as Luc.

New additions to season three, such as Paul Forman as Nicolas De Leon and Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris, could also make an appearance.

What has the Emily in Paris creator said about season 4?

Creator and executive producer Darren Star opened up about the complicated dynamic between Emily and Gabriel, which is expanded in season four. "I think that a big question to think about the next season is, Emily didn't come to Paris for romance, she came for a job, and I think they're both in a different, more mature place in their lives, Emily and Gabriel, and definitely a more complicated place," he told Deadline.

Lucas Bravo and Lily Collins as Gabriel and Emily

Fans will be glad to know that there's no end in sight for the drama, as he added: "I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season. It's not necessarily conceived as a final chapter. I think like every other show, it's a rich ensemble. There's no end in sight until everybody feels like it's time to end."

