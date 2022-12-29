All there is to know about Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount's love life The actor is back for season three of the Netflix show

Emily in Paris saison trois is finally here! The Netflix comedy-drama sees the return of Lily Collins as Emily Cooper and once again the glamorous millennial finds herself in a number of dilemmas while living in the city of love.

As well as Lily, fans can look forward to seeing the return of other cast regulars including Lucas Bravo as Lily's on-off love-interest Gabriel (AKA the Hot Chef), Ashley Park and Emily's BFF Mindy and Lucien Laviscount as Alife, a British ex-pat who also manages to steal Emily's heart.

Fans were immediately drawn to Lucien's character Alfie when he first appeared in the Netflix show in season two, but how much do you know about the actor? Find out about Lucien's love life below…

Currently, there aren't any signs on social media or from other reports that Lucien is in a public relationship with anyone, but he has been linked to a number of well-known people in the past.

Lucien with his former Waterloo Road co-star Chelsee Healey

Early on in his career, following stints on shows such as Waterloo Road and Coronation Street, he had brief flings with Hollyoaks star Dominique Jackson, his Waterloo Road co-star Chelsee Healey and his on-screen girlfriend in Corrie, Brooke Vincent.

In 2011, he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and hit headlines after pursuing romances with both The Only Way is Essex reality star Amy Childs and Kerry Katona. After he left the house, it's believed that he also dated glamour model and 2009 Big Brother winner Sophie Reade after meeting through show bosses.

A year later in 2012 he was papped on a dinner date with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, shortly after Little Mix's X Factor win. Whether they had a serious relationship remains a mystery, but Leigh-Anne is now happily engaged to fiancé Andre Gray with whom she shares twins.

Lucien plays Emily Cooper's love interest in Emily in Paris

Lucien turned his sights to Hollywood a few years later, and after a small part in Supernatural managed to land a recurring role in the series Scream Queens. Rumours began to swirl around the time that he was dating his co-star Keke Palmer after the two of them were seen on several dates around LA.

Following that, it seems that Lucien has made efforts to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. However, it is thought that he dated Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly Osborne in 2019 after the pair were pictured a number of times holding hands while leaving restaurants in LA.

In 2021, he was linked to Leigh-Anne's former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson after photos surfaced of the two of them getting cosy in London. However, Jesy insisted at the time that she was single, putting romance rumours between the pair to bed.

