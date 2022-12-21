Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo's love life - is he married? 

Emily in Paris returned to Netflix with its third season on Wednesday - and we are so happy to see all our favourite characters back in the city of love.

One character that we are particularly glad to see is heartthrob Gabriel, who is played by Lucas Bravo. While the actor may have a complicated love life on-screen, thankfully his real relationship status is much less complicated - but just as exciting! Find out everything we know here…

Is Lucas Bravo married?

Lucas Bravo fans will be relieved to hear that the star is not married. The 34-year-old understandably likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but it would appear that the actor is single.

Chatting to Glamour back in 2020, he said that he didn't have a girlfriend. He also said that he has a strict rule against dating co-stars but didn't dismiss the idea of dating a fan.

"I have this rule about costars," he said. "Once you step on set, it's a workplace, and I want to keep it professional. I mean, you never know what can happen, but I really try as much as possible to focus on the story we have to tell and the performance and the character. But I never know.

Lucas said he wouldn't date a co-star

"And a fan? I don't really have fans, so I don't know. That is a question I will maybe answer some other time."

On what he looks for in a partner, Lucas revealed: "I don't have a type or anything. I like that 'instant connection'. Sometimes, you just run into someone, you look at this person in the eyes, and in an instant, in a second, so much is said.

"There's an entire conversation going through each other's eyes in an instant, and you feel like you've known the person, or the person knows you—it's the connection I'm looking for," he told ELLE Australia.

Lucas appears to be single

"Just feeling safe and feeling like there's an old soul in front of me, and we've always known each other [like] in a past life or something… it's something you cannot see, and that's mostly what I'm looking for."

