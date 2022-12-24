Britain Get Singing: who is taking part in the Christmas Eve show? We're revealing this year's celebrity line-up…

Airing this Christmas Eve, Britan Get Singing is delivering a much-needed dose of festive cheer, thanks to its star-studded line-up. Landing on ITV1 for the first time ever at 8.05pm, the 90-minute one-off special is part of ITV's mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking.

READ MORE: Christmas Day TV 2022: The best shows to watch on BBC, ITV and more

WATCH: Get a first look at Britain Get Singing

Loading the player...

Hosted by Roman Kemp as he welcomes five groups of familiar faces to the stage for a surprise performance, we can't wait to see what's in store! So, what can fans expect from the show's debut? We're revealing this year's celebrity contestants and judges – keep reading to find out who's taking part.

Who is taking part in Britain Get Singing?

Among Britain Get Singing's Super Panel is Will.i.am, Alesha Dixon, Adam Lambert and Jason Manford.

Queen's Adam Lambert posted a photo of the Super Panel on Instagram

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Queen's lead singer Adam posted a new photo of the quartet, which he captioned: "You might see a familiar face on Britain Get Singing! Watch it on Christmas Eve at 8:05pm over on ITV1 and @ITVXOfficial." Equally excited for the show to air, Alesha simply replied with a sweet heart emoji.

MORE: The top 15 Christmas movies of all time

READ: Christmas TV guide 2022: the best shows to watch this festive season

As for the celebrity contestants, these are the five groups performing in the Christmas Eve special:

Loose Women

Among the Loose Women team is Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards, Denise Welch, Judi Love, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan.

Coronation Street

Representing Coronation Street will be Lisa Riley, Mark Charnock, Daisy Campbell, Jay Kontzle, Lawrence Robb, Bradley Johnson and Olivia Bromley.

Emmerdale

Emmerdale's Lisa Riley, Mark Charnock, Daisy Campbell, Jay Kontzle, Lawrence Robb, Bradley Johnson and Olivia Bromley will be performing together.

Love Island

Fans can expect a Love Island reunion as Tasha Ghouri, Paige Thorne, Antigoni Buxton, Danica Taylor, Andrew Le Page and Luca Bish have teamed up.

The Chase

The Chase's Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis are also taking part in the sing-off. We can't wait to see what they come up with!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.