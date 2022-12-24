Gemma Atkinson addresses Strictly star Gorka Marquez's quitting rumours The Strictly professional narrowly missed out on lifting the Strictly glitterball trophy with Helen Skelton

After expressing his disappointment over not winning Strictly Come Dancing this year, it was alleged that Gorka Marquez was planning to leave the show.

However, Strictly fans will be delighted to know that this is not the case as the professional dancer will be back next year. Gorka's doting fiancée Gemma Atkinson, who appeared in the BBC series back in 2017, revealed that the rumours are simply not true.

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara on Gorka's disappointment in finale

Loading the player...

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, the 38-year-old wrote: "Keep being sent this [face palm emoji]. Wish I hadn't said to all the backstage crew 'see you next year' now [one eye tongue emoji]

"Obv this isn't true at all! Same as it wasn't true about Gio last year. Merry Christmas!" [sic]

MORE STRICTLY: Jowita Przystal's heartwarming message to Giovanni Pernice after his Strictly win revealed

READ: Helen Skelton surrounding herself with 'good people' after Strictly disappointment

The Sun has claimed that Gorka was ready to leave after "seven-year itch" and was reportedly looking for new opportunities.

After 13 gruelling weeks of intense training, Helen and Gorka narrowly missed out on the Glitterball trophy last weekend. They were pipped to the post by fellow Strictly competitor Hamza Yassin and pro dancer Jowita Przystal.

Gorka and Helen were among this year's Strictly favourites

Speaking about Gorka's disappointed reaction, Helen later said on Lorraine: "The thing is what I love about Gorka and our friendship, we're so honest – it's written all over our faces.

"When I was terrified we were terrified, when we were loving our time together we were loving our time together, when we were stressed we were stressed, and if his face had said anything other than 'I'm disappointed' on Saturday it would have been a disservice."

She added: "I'm not taking anything away from Hamza and Jowita, they have been brilliant all season, and we are delighted for them… Gorka's helped give Hamza so many tips and support, it's like a real family."

Gorka is one of the most-loved professional dancers on Strictly. After touring the world with dance show Burn The Floor, the dad-of-one joined Strictly in 2016 and has danced in two finals, with Alexandra Burke in 2017 and with Maisie Smith in 2020.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.