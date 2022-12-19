Emotional Helen Skelton reveals how Strictly will help combat any 'dark days' post Richie Myler split The presenter opened up

Helen Skelton has made a series of candid confessions following her appearance in the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday night.

Despite losing out to Hamza Yassin, the Countryfile presenter revealed how the euphoric atmosphere of the live final "would see [her] through any dark days," just months after her shock split from husband Richie Myler.

Appearing on Monday morning's Lorraine, the mum-of-three waxed lyrical about her time on the dancing competition. "I feel like I have just been spat out [by] a tumble dryer and it will take me a while to come down from that because it was just the most wonderful experience in every possible way and I'm just so grateful to have been on that adventure," she revealed.

Touching on family life, the 39-year-old explained: "Look I just wanted to make my kids proud. So we didn't quite bring home that trophy but we made memories that would make a lifetime."

Gorka and Helen narrowly missed out on the glitterball trophy

She went on to say: "If I could bottle that atmosphere from Saturday, it'll see me through any dark days. It was just the most wonderful feeling. It just goes to show what happens when you surround yourself with good people."

Elsewhere in the interview, Helen heaped praise on her professional dance partner, Gorka Marquez. She gushed: "I am so grateful to that man, he is a credit to that show and a credit to his family. That show pushes all the buttons. It's so emotional.

"He never made me say things I didn't want to. He never made me pull the thread that would have made me unravel."

The presenter is a doting mum-of-three

Helen's time on Strictly comes after the TV star split from rugby player Richie back in April, just weeks after welcoming baby Elsie. The couple had been married for nine years and also share sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

Richie is now expecting his fourth child with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32. The smitten couple went Instagram official after they attended Wimbledon together in July. According to news outlets, the duo's relationship first came to light in May, days after Richie and Helen announced that their marriage was over.

