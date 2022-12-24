Jowita Przystal's heartwarming message to Giovanni Pernice after his Strictly win revealed The professional dancers are both champions!

Jowita Przystal may have only joined the Strictly Come Dancing family this year, but her support for the show's professional dancers goes way back.

After Giovanni Pernice lifted the glitterball trophy with Rose Ayling-Ellis last year, Jowita - who is rumoured to be dating the Italian hunk - dedicated a special post in his honour.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice reacts to Jowita Pryzstal's Strictly win

Loading the player...

"What a final it was! We laughed, cried and we celebrated [heart emoji]," she wrote back in December 2021. "Huge congratulations to @rose.a.e and @pernicegiovann1 for winning @bbcstrictly 2021. Rose you are such a beautiful human being, you always light up the room and your positivity is infectious [heart emojis]."

Turning her attention towards her fellow pro, Jowita added: "Giovanni your dream came true, you worked hard for it and this partnership gave you so much more then the title."

TAKE A LOOK: Giovanni Pernice reacts to Jowita Przystal's Strictly win amid romance rumours

LOVE LIFE: Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice's dating history

She continued: "@johannesradebe and @john_whaite you were fabulous last night. You’ve danced your hearts out on that floor and you literally gave it all. I genuinely love you and I’m soooo sooo proud of you.

Jowita posted this back in 2021 when Giovanni won the show

"To the rest of our beautiful cast of 2021, professionals and celebrities, you are just phenomenal. You made my first year the most beautiful and I will remember that till the rest of my life. Thank you! Feeling blessed and grateful [heart emoji my heart is full of love!"

Earlier this week, Strictly stars Giovanni and Jowita hit the headlines when news of their alleged romance came to light. It comes days after new professional dancer Jowita and dance partner Hamza Yassin wowed judges and fans alike by becoming this year's winners.

Giovanni and Jowita, who worked together on the show for the first time this year, are said to be a couple after developing a romance during the latest series, with The Sun reporting they have even been spotted kissing backstage.

MORE: 7 Strictly Come Dancing relationships that didn't stand the test of time

The professional dancers are yet to comment on the reports, but fans have noticed that Giovanni congratulated the new dancer's win on social media, simply commenting with three love hearts before telling her "well done".

Jowita recently split from her long-term boyfriend, fellow dancer Michael Danilczuk while Giovanni's last high-profile relationship was with Love Island star Maura Higgins whom he split from in October 2021.

He has previously been in relationships with Ashley Roberts, Jessica Wright, fellow Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk and former celebrity dance partner Georgia May Foote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.