Larry Lamb's famous ex-girlfriend revealed – all the details

Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb has been called a gentleman by many and that includes his famous ex-girlfriend, Lady Colin Campbell. It might come as a surprise, but the pair had a brief romance back in the 1970s, as revealed by the socialite herself while chatting on Loose Women in 2016.

Speaking about their relationship, she said: "Larry and I had a small romance in 1978 and I was about 28 and he was about 30 or 29. I think he's a year or two older than me so he was at the peak of his masculinity. He is gorgeous. I can't sing his praises highly enough. We met at the opening of the Ritz casino and he saw me across the room... As soon as I caught his eye, he caught mine more accurately, he came over and didn't let go."

Larry and Lady Colin were together for six months

Years prior to meeting Lady Colin, Larry had been married to his first wife, Anita Wisbey. During their marriage they had welcomed a daughter, Vanessa Lamb, before divorcing in 1970.

While Lady Colin had nothing but high praise for the actor, she also admitted that their short romance came to an end after she decided to call it quits. While Larry was interested in marriage, his then-girlfriend knew that it wasn't on the cards for her, and concluded the relationship after six months.

"You know what men are like when they want to get married, they want to get married," explained Lady Colin.

"I realised that wonderful as Larry was, I didn't think we were going to make it in the long haul… Larry is lovely and he's very intelligent and very focused. He is one of nature's true gentlemen."

After their relationship ended, Larry went on to marry Linda Martin in 1979, with whom he shares son, George Lamb. Later divorcing in 1996, the actor then found love with partner Clare Burt, whom he was with for 20 years before the pair split in 2016. They share two daughters, Eloise Alexandra and Eva-Mathilde Lamb.

