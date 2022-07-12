Gavin and Stacey star casts doubt on sitcom ever returning This is not what we wanted to hear...

Gavin and Stacey returned to screens back in 2019 with a one-off festive special much to the delight of fans, and ever since, fans have been desperate to know if another reunion is on the cards.

Despite some rather promising comments from the likes of cast members Larry Lamb, Rob Brydon and even co-creator James Cordon himself, this week the one and only Pam star Alison Steadman has cast doubt on whether she thinks it could happen.

She said she's not sure that she and the rest of the beloved cast will ever make more episodes, telling Radio Times when asked about the future of the show: "I wouldn't know. Honestly, it's the truth."

However, she added that she was also sceptical about the first reunion, which came over a decade after the award-winning wrapped its initial three-series run. "I doubt it'll go again but that's what I said in the nine-year gap and I was wrong," she said.

The 2019 Christmas special caught up with Gavin and Stacey along with their respective families as they celebrated Christmas in Barry, Wales.

Alison Steadman has weighed in on whether she thinks another reunion is on the cards

Fans will remember that the episode ended on a huge cliffhanger when Nessa got down on one knee and proposed to Smithy. However, the episode cut to the credits before viewers heard his answer. The special was watched by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest Christmas Day programme of the decade.

Alison's comments come not long after sparking speculation that a new episode of the sitcom was secretly being filmed after she was spotted with co-star Larry Lamb and a camera crew in Barry Island earlier this year.

However, it turned out that the pair were not filming for the BBC sitcom but instead were shooting scenes for an upcoming episode of ITV's factual programme DNA Journey, during which they delve into their family background and history.

