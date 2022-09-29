Gavin and Stacey creator and star Ruth Jones shares disappointing update about the show's future This is not what we wanted to hear...

Gavin and Stacey returned to screens back in 2019 with a one-off festive special much to the delight of fans, and ever since, we have been desperate to know if another reunion is on the cards.

Despite some rather promising comments from the likes of cast members Larry Lamb, Rob Brydon and even co-creator James Cordon himself, Ruth Jones has sadly put to bed any speculation that we could be returning to Barry or Billericay anytime soon.

The Nessa actress said she's not sure that she and the rest of the beloved cast will ever make more episodes, telling The Independent when asked about the future of the show: "I'm sure, at some point, James and I will write something together. But it won't be Gavin & Stacey."

"Certainly, when he's back in the UK, I would have thought we would try and get together and write again because it was such fun to do that," she continued while discussing her co-creator's return to the UK next year following the end of his time on US chatshow The Late Late Show with James Cordon.

Gavin and Stacey originally aired between 2007 and 2010

She went on to say: "I'm really hugely complimented that people love it so much. But it is quite an extraordinary thing… it's almost like you mention the words Gavin and Stacey and people assume it's back. But it's not."

The 2019 Christmas special caught up with Gavin and Stacey along with their respective families as they celebrated Christmas in Barry, Wales.

The sitcom returned for a one-off Christmas special in 2019

Fans will remember that the episode ended on a huge cliffhanger when Nessa got down on one knee and proposed to Smithy. However, the episode cut to the credits before viewers heard his answer. The special was watched by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest Christmas Day programme of the decade.

Elaborating on why she wouldn't be interested in another reunion, Ruth explained that she thinks it's "quite interesting to leave people wondering" what happened between the pair.

"And also, I don't know how we could better [the 2019 special]," she said. "It was such a great episode... I just think if we tried anything after that it would be a disappointment. Where on earth would you pick it up? It's been three years since the wedding has or has not been on the cards.

"Somebody suggested, 'Yeah, but you've had COVID – all the weddings would have been cancelled. So, their wedding could have been postponed'."

