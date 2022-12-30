Where is Emily in Paris filmed? See the stunning Parisian locations featured in the Netflix show

Emily in Paris is back on our screens for a third season and while we can't wait to binge all the episodes and find out where Emily's glamorous life in the City of Love will take her next, a big part of the reason why we watch is the stunning scenery.

The Netflix drama, starring Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and more, takes viewers around the main attractions of Paris. Although there are some that will be instantly recognisable (La Tour Eiffel par exemple), there are a few lesser-known spots that you might be intrigued to learn more about. Check out just some of the stunning locations used in Emily in Paris below…

Place de l’Estrapade – Emily's Apartment

Ever wondered where Emily Cooper's apartment is in real life? The character might be fictional, but Lily Collins and the crew headed to Place de l'Estrapade for the scenes when she's at home.

Her flat, located on the fifth floor of an apartment building, can be found in this sweet square located in central Paris, in the fifth arrondissement (there are 20 in the whole of Paris), which is known as the Latin Quarter.

Emily's apartment in located in central Paris

Place de Valois – the Savoir offices

The first arrondissement, close to where the Palais-Royal is, is where the Savoir offices are based. Viewers are first introduced to this location in the first episode when Emily heads to work on her first day, and the place is used throughout all three seasons.

The Savoir office is in Place de Valois

Champs-Élysées

The Champs-Elysees is an instantly recognisable place in the French capital. With the Arc de Triomphe situated at the end of the road, the long spanning avenue is lined with gorgeous trees, lights and luxury fashion designer houses. Not only that, but there is also a McDonalds on the iconic road, where Emily and Gabriel head to in season three – trés chic!

Many iconic landmarks appear in the show

Eiffel Tower

Another familiar place is the Eiffel Tower, which is constantly in the background of the Netflix show, towering over the scenes taking place underneath her. In episode one of season three, Emily takes a trip to the top of the beautiful landmark, where she comes across her US-boss Madeline and her French boss Sylvie. But, just as Emily begins to fall off the edge, she wakes up in her apartment realising it was a nightmare.

Later in the series, however, the tower takes centre stage once again to host a dinner between Sylvie and an acquaintance. Together, they dine at the posh restaurant located in the tower named Le Jules Verne.

The Eiffel Tower is frequently featured

Monmarte

Slightly north of central Paris in the 18th arrondissement, on top of a small hill, sits the beautifully charming town of Monmarte. There, visitors can see the iconic landmark La Basilique du Sacré Cœur. In Emily in Paris, the cast go to a slightly different attraction in Monmartre.

One location used in the show is La Nouvelle Eve, a cabaret club that is one of the oldest and most elegant theatres in Paris.

Saint-Germain-des-Pres

Another main area that is used in Emily in Paris frequently is Saint-Germain. Here, you'll find the iconic Café de Flore, which is visited by the cast in the show. Nowadays, it's become even more of a tourist attraction since its feature on the Netflix show.

Various locations were used for indoor scenes

Provence

Later in the season, Emily heads away from Paris to the gorgeous countryside in Provence. Here, she and Alfie can be seen taking in the sights at Le Château de Sonnay in the Loire Valley.

The cast and crew also headed south to Provence

In another moment, (potential spoilers!) Emily and Gabriel enjoy a meal in the same location at a romantic restaurant. In the show, the restaurant is called L’Esprit du Luberon, but in real life it's known as Clover Gordes par Jean-François Piège.

