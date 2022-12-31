Exclusive: Jessie James Decker reveals plan for New Year's Eve kiss apart from husband Eric Decker Country singer Jessie James Decker feels like she's grown in 2022 more than ever

Jessie James Decker’s first kiss of 2023 will be a virtual one. The country artist is returning to co-host POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023, but her husband Eric Decker won't be with her in Times Square. Instead, the former football player will be with their kids—Forrest, four, Eric, seven, and Vivianne, eight. While the couple won’t be together to ring in the New Year, they do plan to kiss at midnight - "virtually".

"We FaceTime," Jessie told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. With her "on the clock" and with "a job to do" on New Year's Eve, the singer would rather Eric "stay cozy with the kids, so they can have their dad with them". "But we always FaceTime each other and kiss through the phone at midnight," Jessie revealed.

Every year, the 'I Still Love You' singer jots down goals she’d like to accomplish in the coming year. After pulling up her 2022 goals, Jessie laughed "a lot of it did not" happen. "I have a reason for a lot of it, but it's okay," the mom-of-three explained, noting that she "might transfer a lot of this over" to 2023.

"I wanted to be in the studio more. Record more music. Not work as much. Do a little less than that and do more vacations. We did do a lot of vacations, I will say with the kids. We love being adventurous and taking trips," Jessie shared.

"I feel like every year I like to kind of put down what I want to do, but I always want to maintain my health and fitness regimen because it makes me feel good. I want to maintain the Dancing with the Stars new body I got. I've been feeling good about that and I want to keep making music. Those are my goals."

Jessie James Decker is returning as the POWERBALL co-host for her fourth year

While she might not have checked off all of her 2022 goals, it has been a year of growth for the Dancing with the Stars alum.

"I do feel like I've grown more than I ever have," Jessie admitted.

The Just Feed Me author added: "I like the woman that I'm growing to be and I always think that's a positive, but I'm proud of my kids and I'm proud of where I'm at on this journey and I look forward to growing even more."

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs live December 31 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC

