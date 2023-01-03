Hugh Grant makes shocking marriage confession - and it's not what you think Warning, spoliers for Knives Out 2 ahead

Hugh Grant has opened up about his cameo appearance in the new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, admitting that he didn’t know why he was asked to take part in the film - but confirmed that he was indeed "married to James Bond". In his small cameo, he plays Daniel Craig’s character Benoit Blanc’s partner, Philip.

In the film, Philip can be heard calling Benoit as he is sitting in the bath, telling him that one of Miles’ puzzle boxes had arrived for him. However, it is later revealed that Philip actually answered the door to Helen, Andi’s twin sister who comes to Benoit for help in finding out who killed her.

Speaking about the cameo with Collider, Hugh joked: "It is true, I'm married to James Bond."

He continued: "It's the tiniest little moment. I don't really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours."

Were you expecting to see Hugh?

The film’s director, Rian Johnson, has opened up about Benoit’s sexuality, telling Above the Line: "If you watch the movie, I think it’s made explicit. In terms of exploring it, I mean, maybe, but with these movies, I mean, they’re not really about the detective’s sexuality… I’m sure it’ll come into play because it’s a big part of who he is, obviously. It’s just a fact about his character."

Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc

Fans naturally loved the Notting Hill star’s cameo, with one writing: "Rian Johnson knew he won when he cast Hugh Grant as Benoit Blanc’s partner in #GlassOnion," while another person wrote: "I respect Rian Johnson so much for getting Hugh Grant for glass onion just to have him in one (1) scene to make it clearer that blanc is not only a detective but a gay detective."

A third person added: "I think my favourite little detail of KNIVES OUT: GLASS ONION is when Hugh Grant answers the door and has clearly been engaged in pandemic baking."

