Golden Globes 2022: West Side Story and Succession big winners of the night

The 2022 Golden Globes look very different this year, with no red carpet, no streamed ceremony and no celebrities in attendance. But the show must go on, and select members and grantees of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles where the celebration was held, with winners being announced via social media.

West Side Story was the first winner of the night, with Ariana Debose picking up Best Supporting Actress in a film, and her co-star Rachel Zegler later winning Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy; the film was nominated for four awards and it picked up three in total including Best Film - Musical/Comedy.

It was also a big night for Succession; the show was nominated for five awards but only able to win four as both Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox were nominated in Best Television Actor in a Drama.

It walked away with three, as gongs also went to Sarah Snook for Best Supporting Actress in a TV series and the showrunners picked up Best TV Series - Drama.

Jason Sudeikis picked up Best Television Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series category for Ted Lasso while Hacks picked up awards for Best TV Series - Comedy, and Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy for its star Jean Smart.

Kate Winslet won her fifth Golden Globe - and second in the TV categories - for her work in Mare of Eastown, and MJ Rodriguez became the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe when she picked up Best Television Actress in a Drama for Pose.

Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe, led the nominations with seven along with Jane Campion’s tense western The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch.

However Belfast only picked up one award for Best Screenplay - Film for Kenneth, while Jane's Netflix film scooped three including the major Best Director and Best Film - Drama awards.

Film

Best film – musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick … Boom!

West Side Story - WINNER

Best supporting actress in a film

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best film – foreign language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car - WINNER

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best screenplay – film

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast - WINNER

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best director – film

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best actress in a film – musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story - WINNER

Best actor in a film – drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard - WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best original song – film

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Orugitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect

No Time to Die, No Time to Die - WINNER

Best film – animated

Encanto - WINNER

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best actor in a film – musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom! - WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best actress in a film – drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos - WINNER

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best film – drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Best supporting actor in a film

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Best score – film

Dune - WINNER

Encanto

The French Dispatch

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Television

Best TV series – musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks - WINNER

Ted Lasso

Reservation Dogs

Only Murders in the Building

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession - WINNER

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - WINNER

Best TV series – drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession - WINNER

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose - WINNER

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Best limited series or TV movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad - WINNER

Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game - WINNER

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

