Golden Globes 2022: West Side Story and Succession big winners of the night

Rebecca Lewis
West Side Story, Power of the Dog and Succession lead the 2022 Golden Globes winners
The 2022 Golden Globes look very different this year, with no red carpet, no streamed ceremony and no celebrities in attendance. But the show must go on, and select members and grantees of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles where the celebration was held, with winners being announced via social media.
MORE: The Oscars 2022 best actress race may be a battle of the biopics
West Side Story was the first winner of the night, with Ariana Debose picking up Best Supporting Actress in a film, and her co-star Rachel Zegler later winning Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy; the film was nominated for four awards and it picked up three in total including Best Film - Musical/Comedy.
WATCH: Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe star in Belfast
It was also a big night for Succession; the show was nominated for five awards but only able to win four as both Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox were nominated in Best Television Actor in a Drama.
It walked away with three, as gongs also went to Sarah Snook for Best Supporting Actress in a TV series and the showrunners picked up Best TV Series - Drama.
MORE: Oscars 2022: Will Caitriona Balfe go head to head with West Side Story's Rita Moreno?
MORE: Spencer review: Kristen's majestic Diana is an awards frontrunner
Jason Sudeikis picked up Best Television Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series category for Ted Lasso while Hacks picked up awards for Best TV Series - Comedy, and Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy for its star Jean Smart.
Kate Winslet won her fifth Golden Globe - and second in the TV categories - for her work in Mare of Eastown, and MJ Rodriguez became the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe when she picked up Best Television Actress in a Drama for Pose.
Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe, led the nominations with seven along with Jane Campion’s tense western The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch.
However Belfast only picked up one award for Best Screenplay - Film for Kenneth, while Jane's Netflix film scooped three including the major Best Director and Best Film - Drama awards.
Film
Best film – musical or comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick … Boom!
West Side Story - WINNER
Best supporting actress in a film
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best film – foreign language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car - WINNER
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best screenplay – film
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast - WINNER
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best director – film
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best actress in a film – musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story - WINNER
Best actor in a film – drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard - WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best original song – film
Be Alive, King Richard
Dos Orugitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect
No Time to Die, No Time to Die - WINNER
Best film – animated
Encanto - WINNER
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best actor in a film – musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom! - WINNER
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
MORE: House of Gucci review: Gaga sparkles in real-life bad romance
Best actress in a film – drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos - WINNER
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best film – drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Best supporting actor in a film
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Best score – film
Dune - WINNER
Encanto
The French Dispatch
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Television
Best TV series – musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks - WINNER
Ted Lasso
Reservation Dogs
Only Murders in the Building
Best actor in a TV series – drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession - WINNER
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - WINNER
Best TV series – drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession - WINNER
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose - WINNER
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Best limited series or TV movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad - WINNER
Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game - WINNER
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.