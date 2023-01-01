How Dolly Parton stopped goddaughter Miley Cyrus from making major change: 'I’ve never seen Dolly scared before' Don't worry, Miley won't be changing her hair in a hurry!

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are very close as godmother and goddaughter, and even performed together at Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party Special on Saturday night - but the Wrecking Ball singer previously revealed how Dolly stopped her from making a style change for the end of the year.

Chatting on The Today Show, Miley explained: "I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before. But I told her, 'At the end of the year I think I wanna do something different, I think I might dye my hair brunette.' She acted like I’d told her the worst news you could imagine.

"She clutched her pearls, gasped and said, 'You can’t do that, you ARE me!' So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton, so I will be blonde."

Dolly convinced Miley to keep her hair blonde

Dolly has previously opened up about her friendship with Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and how it led to her becoming Miley’s godmother, telling Sirius XM’s Just Jenny show: "He opened some of my shows. We just got to know each other. I wrote a song called Romeo, and had him in a video. We just kind of gelled, ’cause we’re both country kids. We had a lot of fun just talking about that. And then when Miley came along, I said, ‘She’s got to be my fairy goddaughter.’"

The pair performed together on New Year's Eve

The pair’s duets during the New Year’s Eve special - where they performed Jolene, Wrecking Ball and I Will Always Love You - has been hailed by fans of Twitter as "one of the greatest performances of all time". One person wrote: "This is already a legendary performance Miley will forever be an icon and will die on that hill. such an outstanding performer overpowers everyone she sings with truly one of the greatest vocalists of our generation."

Another person added: "This Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton medley is one of the greatest performances of all time," while a third wrote: "The only reason I watched & honestly had to keep flipping the channel was to watch Miley & Dolly tonight! Their duets were amazing & Miley needs to go back to the country! She has an amazing voice & Dolly never disappoints."

