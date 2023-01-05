AGT's Heidi Klum looks sensational as she makes huge career announcement - 'I'm so excited' The German model has been married to Tom Kaulitz since 2019

Heidi Klum made sure all eyes were on her as she delivered an exciting update which will delight her fans.

The mom-of-four took to Instagram with a photo of herself looking sensational in a barely-there dress which left little to the imagination.

Alongside the image, she wrote a message in German which translated as: "I'm so excited - it's finally starting again! Germany's next topmodel 2023 - From the 16th February every Thursday at 20.15 on ProSieben."

The news comes as she celebrates the festive period with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in a dreamy ski destination.

She's posted several images of herself snuggled up to her beau and some cheeky hot tub photos too.

Just ahead of Christmas, Heidi shared the gift she gave Tom - and it was rather unusual.

Heidi looked sensation as she announced the return of GNTM

Heidi had decorative wrapping paper laid out on the floor and had fans laughing as she rolled herself up in the paper while rocking baby pink sweatpants.

"Just wrapping my husband's Christmas present," she captioned the post which featured lots of heart and gift emojis and also included her song Wonderland playing over the top.

The couple are no stranger to PDA's and earlier this year she shared a video of them kissing as they watched Elton John perform in his farewell concert - and they have never looked more in love.

Heidi and Tom have been happily married for nearly three years

The husband-and-wife duo fell head over heels for each other in 2018 and opted for a secret wedding in 2019.

As well as being one of the biggest names in the modelling world, Heidi is also a doting mother to four beautiful children, Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Lou, 13 and Johan, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband, Seal.

Heidi adores being a mom but admits it's a scary thing to watch them grow up.

Heidi is a proud mom to the four children she shares with ex-husband Seal

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard," she told late night TV host James Corden. "Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

