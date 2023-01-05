Vera's return date finally revealed - and it's so soon! ITV has shared the details for season 12

Vera is set to return for season 12, and ITV has finally revealed when our favourite Geordie detective will be back on our screens. Taking to Twitter with the good news, the network shared a photo of leading lady Brenda Blethyn, alongside the caption: "Vera returns Sunday 15 January at 8pm on @ITV1 and @ITVX."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to celebrate the news. Referencing one of the character's most famous quotes, one replied: "About flippin time pet!"

"Yipee decent television at last," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "YESSSSS!"

Returning for six self-contained episodes – two of which form the last part of season eleven – and four from season twelve, each will see Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope and her team of detectives investigating a series of complex and murderous crimes.

Among Vera's most-trusted team members, Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy (played by Kenny Doughty) will be back by her side, as well as DC Kenny Lockhart (Jon Morrison), DC Mark Edwards (Riley Jones) and DC Jacqueline Williams (Ibinabo Jack).

Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope will return to our screens on 15 January

Outside of filming, the cast also appears to share an extremely close bond. Taking to Twitter in December, Brenda Blethyn revealed that they had officially commenced filming. She wrote: "That's a wrap on VERA 12. Many thanks to the wonderful Vera team cast and crew. Feel emotional."

The cast of Vera share a close relationship

Brenda's co-star Kenny Doughty also posted on social media, writing: "Of course, I want to say thank you and congratulations on another series to my buddy Brenda. Absolute rock of a friend and an astounding leading lady. Love you!

"But this show simply would not happen without the hardest working crew I know. On the floor every day. No matter the location. The weather. The tears. The laughter. They give Brenda & myself the stage in which to act. And without them we would be rudderless."

