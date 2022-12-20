Al Roker replaced by Today co-star on beloved show amid health battle The Today weatherman has been recovering from blood clots

Al Roker is recovering at home with his family following his hospitalization from blood clots – but it appears he is still not well enough to return to his hosting duties.

The beloved weatherman has been temporarily replaced by his Today co-star Craig Melvin on his family-themed cooking show, Family Style with Al Roker. Al's show is in its second season and "dives into culinary adventures, uncovering the personal stories, family traditions and generational recipes that make iconic dishes".

Craig revealed on his Instagram Stories on Monday that he has filled in for Al on the latest episode to explore the history behind pies.

"From fruit to cream and everything in between, Craig Melvin explores the history of pie and introduces viewers to three family-owned businesses making their pie in the sky dreams come true," the episode's synopsis reads.

Craig shared a photo from the episode on his Stories, revealing that it will air at 10:30 am on Tuesday – December 20 – on NBC.

Craig has temporarily filled in for Al on his show

Al made a brief return to Today last week when his co-stars surprised him outside of his home by singing Christmas carols while wearing Santa hats.

Sharing an update on his recovery, he said: "It has been a tough slog, I'm not going to lie. It has been the hardest one yet and I've had my share of surgeries. I have a lot of things and people to be thankful for."

He continued: "It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks."

Al is back home recovering with his family

The 68-year-old TV star, who has been a part of Today for over 25 years, was admitted to the hospital shortly after Thanksgiving due to blood clots and remained hospitalized for over two weeks.

While he did return home for a brief stint, he was hospitalized once again soon after the holiday for recurring issues, but thankfully, he's back to his old cheerful self.

