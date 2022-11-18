Today Show's Al Roker hospitalized with blood clots

Al Roker has been hospitalized after a blood clot travelled from his leg into his lungs.

The Today Show host has been missing this week from the series, and he shared the news with fans after they had been "thoughtfully asking" what had happened to Al.

"Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone," he captioned a picture of a bouquet of flowers on Instagram.

"Al Roker-- hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo," Hoda Kotb commented.