Al Roker has a loving team at the Today Show who couldn't be more grateful for his presence in their lives and on the show.

While he continues to recover at home from his month-long hospital stint, they decided to bring some cheer to him with a larger than life surprise that left him in tears. Watch it in the video below!

The moment quickly left not only Al in tears, but also the rest of the cast of the show as he even joked: "I'm surprised you did that without a prompter.

"I just want to thank you all. It's been a long, hard slog and I've missed you all so very much. All these faces, it just means the world to me. And my family."

Al, who has taken an absence from the show due to being hospitalized, earlier gave an update to viewers from home on the air. "It has been a tough slog, I'm not going to lie.

"It has been the hardest one yet and I've had my share of surgeries. I have a lot of things and people to be thankful for." He continued: "It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks."

The Today Show team surprised Al with some holiday cheer

The 68-year-old TV star, who has been a part of Today for over 25 years, was admitted to the hospital shortly after Thanksgiving due to blood clots and remained hospitalized for over two weeks.

While he did return for a brief stint, he was hospitalized once again soon after the holiday for recurring issues, but thankfully, he's back to his old cheerful self.

The NBC anchor shared photographs that captured his journey back, sporting some facial hair that didn't dull his trademark hospitable demeanor and thousand watt smile. In the surprise clip, he was even seen walking with a cane.

The NBC News anchor was left overwhelmed

He captioned his set of photographs with: "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

