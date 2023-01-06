All you need to know about Dancing on Ice 2023 Find out about the start date, line-up and more...

Now that a new year has begun, it can only mean one thing: Dancing On Ice is almost here. After the full line-up was revealed in late 2022, more details have emerged and excitement for the new series is building.

The 11 celebrities joining this year, which include Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Joey Essex, have already begun their training alongside the professional skaters ready for the competition to kick off very soon. But when will the new series begin? Find out more here…

When does Dancing On Ice start?

ITV have now announced the official start date for Dancing on Ice series 15, and it's so soon! The first episode will air on Sunday 15 January at 6.30 pm on ITV1.

How to watch Dancing On Ice

The episode will be available to stream on ITVX after the live broadcast. Previous seasons of the show ran for 10 weeks with a celebrity being voted out each week by the public.

The judges are back for the new series

Who is presenting Dancing On Ice?

This Morning favourites Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are once again coming back to host the skating competition. Each week they'll front the programme and introduce the celebrities and professional skaters to the ice for their show-stopping routines.

Who are the judges on Dancing On Ice?

The judges on Dancing On Ice will be back to give their critique, praise and the all-important scores each week to the contestants and their professional partners.

The full line-up was revealed in late 2022

The judges set to appear on the panel include skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity dancer and Britain's Got Talent champion Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Oti Mabuse.

Who is in the celebrity line-up on this year's Dancing On Ice?

The celebrities taking part this year include: Patsy Palmer, John Fashanu, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Nile Wilson, The Vivienne, Mollie Gallagher, Joey Essex, Carley Stenson, Darren Harriott, Michelle Heaton and Siva Kaneswaran.

