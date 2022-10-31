Dancing on Ice star heartbroken after tragic family passing

Dancing on Ice star Brianne Delcourt has expressed her heartbreak following the tragic passing of her brother, Ryan Brown.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the professional skater revealed that her older brother had sadly died at the age of 44, with the cause of death unknown to the public.

Following the funeral on Saturday, the 41-year-old shared a photo of the funeral program with a picture of Ryan smiling on the front.

She wrote in the caption: "We said our final goodbyes to you yesterday. I so wished all day long that you would of seen the love that was around you @ryanbrown4177. You never have to doubt that! Thanks for being the best big brother to me and a hell of a lot of people who knew you.

"Thanks for always being a part of my life and help guiding me and giving me advice about parenthood. Most of all, thanks for making me laugh. I’ll never forget that huge smile and that belly laugh and how you lit up a room whenever you were around."

The post continued: "Last night was hard, being at your mom's and in a house full of the best people that loved you so so much and just expecting you to walk in and say something cheesy or start teasing me about something. You didn’t…! RyRy, we all love you dearly. Always will."

Brianne announced the death of her brother, Ryan

She went on to add she was "happy" that her brother was no longer "in pain". "My only wish is that I could of helped you through this pain you struggled with but I know now that nothing anyone would have said or did would have made things better," she wrote.

She concluded the post by adding: "As you always said after every message or call ‘talk to ya’ …! This is not a goodbye, this is ‘talk to ya’ later. Love you RyRy. Your little Moonshine."

The comments section was flooded with messages of condolences, with one follower writing: "It's so hard. Thinking of you and sending love," while another added: "I'm so sorry, sending love and hugs."

Brianne with her husband, Kevin

Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon also commented: "So sorry sweetheart."

Brianne joined Dancing on Ice in 2010 and went on to win the competition a year later with EastEnders star Sam Attwater.

She announced her decision to quit the show in 2020 and moved back to Canada with her husband Kevin Kilbane and their daughter, Gracie.

Speaking to HELLO! at the time, she said: "It has been a back-and-forth question mark in my mind for some time now.

"The hardest part will be missing my DOI family and I have so much to thank the show for, including introducing me to my absolute soulmate in Kevin."

