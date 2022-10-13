When does Dancing On Ice begin? All you need to know about new series The full line-up was recently released…

The full line-up of Dancing On Ice has been released which means that the new series of the ITV skating competition is on the way.

The 11 celebrities, which include Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Joey Essex, have already begun their training alongside the professional skaters ready for the competition to kick off in January. But when will the new series begin? Find out more here…

WATCH: Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse gets emotional on the show

When does Dancing On Ice start?

ITV are yet to announce the official start date of Dancing On Ice series 15, but the previous series began on Sunday 16th January and it's likely the 2023 season will follow a similar time frame.

With this in mind, viewers might expect the first episode to air on Sunday 15th January. The show runs for ten weeks with one couple exiting the series each week. We'll keep you posted!

Who is presenting Dancing On Ice?

This Morning favourites Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are once again coming back to host the skating competition. Each week they'll front the programme and introduce the celebrities and professional skaters to the ice for their show-stopping routines.

Who are the judges on Dancing On Ice?

The judges on Dancing On Ice will be back to give their critique, praise and the all-important scores each week to the contestants and their professional partners.

The judges set to appear on the panel include skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity dancer and Britain's Got Talent champion Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Oti Mabuse.

Who is in the celebrity line-up on this year's Dancing On Ice?

The celebrities taking part this year include: Patsy Palmer, John Fashanu, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Nile Wilson, The Vivienne, Mollie Gallagher, Joey Essex, Carley Stenson, Darren Harriott, Michelle Heaton and Siva Kaneswaran.

