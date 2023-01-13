Dancing On Ice judge Christopher Dean suffers injury ahead of launch show Torvill & Dean star Christopher suffered an injury off the ice

Dancing On Ice returns to our screens this weekend, and one star of the show has already suffered an injury – and it wasn't even on the ice!

Judge Christopher Dean took to Twitter to share that he'd broken his finger, joking that he'd sustained the injury during a trick skating move, before revealing it was a much more mundane accident that saw him bandaged up.

"We were trying the Iron Lotus, but ended up doing a Half Nelson. Or did I just fall over a suitcase in the middle of the night?" Chris joked alongside a photo of him holding up his damaged digit.

He also posted a snap of his bandage finger, confirming: "Yes broken."

Christopher Dean broke his finger in an accident at home

Fans of Chris and his ice dance partner, Jayne Torvill, rushed to send their well wishes, with one writing: "Oh no, really hope it recovers and heals soon. I bet it hurt. Hope you are still able to skate… but very carefully."

Another wrote: "Quick speedy recovery, I hope it doesn't stop you and Jane on Dancing On Ice. Cannot wait to see you back on Sunday with Phil and Holly."

Christopher Dean showed his broken finger on TV

Excitement is at fever pitch over the return of the show, with the full line-up revealed in late 2022. Since then, more details have emerged and excitement for the new series is building.

The 11 celebrities joining this year, which include Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Joey Essex, have already begun their training alongside the professional skaters ready for the competition to kick off.

The judges set to appear on the panel include skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity dancer and Britain's Got Talent champion Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Oti Mabuse.

