The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry makes late night TV debut as Spare is finally released

Prince Harry has made his late night TV debut as his memoir Spare officially hits the bookshelves. The Duke of Sussex has been in the big apple recording his appearing for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert which is set to air on CBS. The royal could be seen enjoying a drink of tequila on the TV programme as well as playing along with a question-and-answer game. Harry's appearance on the light-hearted show comes soon after his more hard-hitting interviews on ITV, 60 Minutes, and Good Morning America. Meanwhile, his memoir, Spare has officially hit bookshelves after being released early abroad.

Jesy Nelson is in talks to sign a brand new record deal ahead of the release of a new track. The former Little Mix star has previously been signed with Polydor, but the solo artist is now hoping to land a contract with Warner Records. Although the deal is not yet set in stone according to reports, the star will be releasing a new single called Cried Out as an independent artist, in the hope of impressing labels to gain the right deal. Jesy's new single will be her first in over a year following the release of her debut, Boyz.

Blue singer Simon Webbe has sparked concern from his fans after sharing a picture from a recent hospital stint. The One Love hitmaker, who has recently reunited with his fellow bandmates for a string of gigs, could be seen in a hospital gown in the selfie shared on Instagram as he asked his fans to wish him luck. Simon, who also enjoyed success as a solo singer, did not reveal the nature of his visit but we are wishing him a speedy recovery!

Miley Cyrus is releasing new music soon

Fans are counting down the minutes to listen to Miley Cyrus' new track and now the singer has shared a longer snippet of what to expect. Taking to Instagram, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker posted an extended clip of her upcoming song Flowers as well as a music video for fans to enjoy. The new track is set to feature on her forthcoming eight studio album Endless Summer Vacation which is due for release on 10 March.

And Mo Gilligan has shared his excitement at being named as the official host for this year's Brit Awards. The stand-up comic, who hosted the award show for the first time last year, will take to the stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 11 February to present a series of big wins to the year's top artists. Mo said hosting the gig was one of the most phenomenal gigs of his life and that this year will be even bigger. Meanwhile, the nominations for this year's awards will be released in due course.

