Adele opens up about difficult health issue during Las Vegas residency

In today's episode of The Daily Lowdown, Adele has opened up about her struggle with chronic back pain, a historic legal case is taken against Paramount Pictures by the stars of the 1968 film Romeo and Juliet, and Lewis Capaldi is disgruntled when fans love his 'never-to-be-released' demo track.

Furthermore, Anne Marie shares a snippet of her new single, and Harry Styles celebrates a mayor achievement!

Adele opened up about her chronic back pain during a Las Vegas residency performance, telling her audience that she is suffering from sciatica. She joked that she had to "waddle" while firing T-shirts into the crowd. This isn’t the first time Adele has spoken about her back problems, she previously revealed that she slipped a disc aged 15, and her pain worsened after giving birth to her son, Angelo. We’re hoping she gets better soon!

Romeo and Juliet stars Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey are taking legal action against Paramount Pictures for a sex scene they didn’t agree to in the 1968 film. Speaking of the historic case, the pair’s business manager told Variety that Leonard and Olivia, who were 16 and 15 at the time, had no choice but to follow the directors’ instructions, despite being assured that there would be so much nudity. The suit seeks damages of up to $500 million.

Lewis Capaldi has shared a demo that will never be released on TikTok, joking that his label will go crazy if they found out he'd leaked it. Fans have been full of praise for the snippet of the single, with a couple even suggesting that it was better than his single She Brings Me Coffee. Lewis later joked that he loves it when people prefer demos that he has no intention of releasing to his real releases. Maybe it's worth releasing this one too, Lewis!

A big congratulations are in order to Harry Styles, who has the UK’s most-listened-to single of 2022. According to the BPI, Harry’s hit song As It Was was streamed 180.9 million times. Ed Sheehan took second and third place with his two songs, Bad Habits and Peru, while Cat Burns came forth with 'Go'. Unsurprisingly, Kate Bush also made the top 10 list with Running Up That Hill, which landed in sixth place.

Anne Marie has shared the first listen to an upcoming 2023 single, and we think that it might just be the tune of the summer! The single is called Sad Bitch, and Anne Marie said she wanted her fans to hear it with her because it sounds so good! Needless to say her followers were thrilled with the sneak peek, and so are we!

