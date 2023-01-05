Prince Harry refuses to confirm attendance at father King Charles' coronation

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Prince Harry's leaked excerpts from his upcoming memoir Spare, as well as his new ITV interview where he opened up about whether he would be attending the coronation.

BREAKING: Royal family's reaction to Prince Harry's shock claims in Spare revealed

Not only that, but we discuss Rita Ora's new single, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' fake feud, and Calvin Harris' unique show!

Prince Harry has refused to confirm whether he will attend his father King Charles' coronation in a new clip from his interview with Tom Bradby, which airs this Sunday on ITV. When asked if he would go to the event if he was invited, Harry said that "a lot that can happen between now and then", adding that the "the door is open" and the "ball is in their court". The Duke of Sussex also said that he didn't know if he'd be involved in the future of the monarchy.

Rita Ora is set to release a new single later this month - and we can't wait to hear it! The singer surprised fans with a snippet of the new song on her Instagram page, sharing a clip of her and her boyfriend Taika Waititi looking very loved up while gazing up at the stars. Have a listen to You Only Love Me. Rita's fans were over the moon with the news as they've been waiting just over four years for new music, with her last album, Phoenix, being released back in 2018.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' fake feud continues as the Greatest Showman star urged the Academy not to nominate the actor for his song Good Afternoon from his film Spirted. The jolly track recently made it onto the shortlist of songs eligible for nominations for the Oscars' Best Music award ahead of the ceremony in March this year. The Wolverine actor made a plea to the Academy in a video posted to his social media pages. Have a listen.

Congratualtions are in order for girl group FLO, who have been declared BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023! The trio, made up of Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer, and Stella Quaresma, were delighted with the accolade, which comes less than a year after the release of their debut single, Cardboard Box. The group beat the likes of Nia Archives, Dylan, and Cat Burns to the coveted award, which had stars such as Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Celeste and Sam Smith on the voting panel. The news comes shortly after the singers made history as the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star prize.

Calvin Harris fans are in for a treat as the Scottish DJ has announced his first ever virtual concert, which will be streamed on TikTok next Friday. The immersive gig will see the record producer performing as a virtual avatar, taking fans on a musical journey featuring audio reactive visuals in a nature-inspired luminous world.

