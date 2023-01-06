The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry reveals surprising family revelations ahead of memoir publish

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Prince Harry's memoir being released early in Spain and the shocking revelations that have come to light.

MORE: Why Spain released Prince Harry's book Spare early - details

Not only that, Rihanna's film about her life gets an update and Shania Twain wants to collaborate with Harry Styles.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare has revealed some shocking revelations about his life and the royal family. After the book was released in Spain five days early, HELLO! was able to get hold of a Spanish copy which brought with it some bombshell stories. The book sees the Duke of Sussex claim how he and brother Prince William were involved in a physical altercation at Harry's cottage in Kensington Palace, and Harry branding his older sibling as his arch-nemesis.

Other revelations include the details behind Harry's final conversation with the Queen before her death and how the royal brothers asked their father King Charles not to marry Camilla. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have both declined to comment on the book. HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash shares her thoughts on the royal situation.

MORE: Princess Diana would have 'sympathy' but also 'concern' for Prince Harry ahead of Spare release says royal biographer - exclusive

MORE: Prince Harry unveils sweet new details about Lilibet's first meeting with the Queen

An upcoming documentary film about Rihanna's life has an exciting update. The director of the film, Peter Berg, gave a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, during which he was asked about the current stage of the feature length project. Peter explained how the film is finished but is in the approval stages with the singer herself. Peter added how the global superstar is a perfectionist and they're waiting on her to give the final word. The film, created for Amazon, is an in-depth look at Rihanna's rise to fame and has been a six-year project in the making. Meanwhile, Rihanna is also in talks to release a documentary with Apple TV+ about her return to music and her upcoming Superbowl performance.

Charli XCX has shared a health update with her fans after a recent hospital visit. The Boom Clap singer took to social media to share a photo of herself from a hospital bed after having an operation to remove her wisdom teeth. Charli wrote in the caption: "All my wisdom has gone" before fans flooded the comments to wish her a speedy recovery.

Shania Twain says she wants to collaborate with Harry Styles and we would love for this to happen. The country superstar, who joined Harry on stage at Coachella last summer, told Today.com that she found their joint performance very special and was hugely grateful to him and his generation for being fans. Shania then added that although Harry does not feature on her upcoming new record Queen of Me, she said she'll hold Harry to a collaboration in the future.

And The Crown actor Clare Foy has admitted she found it 'disgusting' watching her former co-star Matt Smith in his role in the Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon. The star, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the Netflix show, admitted that watching the former Prince Philip actor portray his unpleasant character in the HBO show took a huge amount of commitment, adding that she had to tell her friend and former colleague she found many scenes disgusting to watch.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.