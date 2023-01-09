The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry makes surprising admission about his brother and father in new interview

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Prince Harry's recent televised interview with ITV, during which he admitted he does not recognise his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Not only that, Olivia Rodrigo shares a snippet of a new song and there's an 8 Mile TV show in the works. Check out the episode below...

Prince Harry has said he does not recognise his father King Charles and brother Prince William in a new TV interview ahead of the release of Spare. The Duke of Sussex sat down for the first of a number of televised interviews when he made the revelation about his dad and older sibling.

Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby that despite wanting to reconcile with his family, he does not recognise who they are. The royal also added that despite what other people say, he believes forgiveness is 100% a possibility. Harry also sat down for two US interviews, one on 60 minutes with Anderson Cooper and the other for Good Morning America. His memoir Spare goes on official sale on the 10 January.

Olivia Rodrigo has been busy in the studio working on new music and now the singer has teased her fans with whats to come. Taking to her Instagram, the driver's license star shared a video of herself and her producer head-banging along to a new sound. The star wrote on the caption that she's so excited to show her fans what she's been working on, and we cannot wait either. Olivia is no doubt hoping to follow the success of her massive debut album sour after becoming the first female artist to have three solo songs on a single album reach a billion streams on Spotify.

50 Cent has revealed that he and long-term collaborator Eminem are working on an 8 Mile TV series. The In the Club hitmaker revealed during an appearance on Big Boy TV that he plans to bring the 2002 movie, which is based on Slim Shady's life, to the small screen. Finer details of what the show will entail are being kept under wraps, but 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said that he believes the TV show needs to happen for Eminem's legacy and that it will provide a backstory of Marshall Mather's early years before rising to fame.

Robbie Williams has a busy year ahead as the star is set to drop not one, but two albums in 2023. The Rock DJ hitmaker said that he has two new records coming out "pretty soon" and that he wants to put one of them out before the summer. Robbie also added that he has plenty of music set for release from his side project Lufthaus, with whom he has performed in Ibiza, although he's unsure if this will materialise into an album, adding that he changes with the wind. It comes just a few months after his 25 year anniversary album which was released in September 2022.

And it's almost time to couple up! ITV have been revealing the stars of the new series of Love Island. A number of beautiful singletons have been announced as part of the lineup for the Winter series which will be filmed in South Africa this month. It also marks the first series for Maya Jama who has overtaken Laura Whitmore as the brand new host. Love Island series 9 kicks off on Monday 16 January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

