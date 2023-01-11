Brian Dietzen shares exciting news following NCIS crossover – and fans will be thrilled The NCIS actor stars as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Brian Dietzen shared some exciting news on Tuesday, and huge congratulations are in order! Taking to Twitter, the actor – who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer on NCIS – celebrated the record-breaking response to the crossover event which saw teams from the Washington DC, Hawaii and LA branches come together for a high-stakes investigation.

After airing on Monday night, the crossover event has already surpassed season highs in audience numbers and it's even resulted in CBS' most-watched Monday since the NCAA men's basketball championship game, which aired in April 2022.

Retweeting an article which detailed the viewership figures, Brian wrote: "Thank you to everyone who watch the #NCISCrossover last night! It was a blast to film, and I hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did!"

Who knows, with such a positive response, we could be looking at another crossover event sometime soon – especially with fans calling for another one!

Brian Dietzen first joined the cast of NCIS in 2004

"GAHHH DANG THE NCIS CROSSOVER!!!!! Literally the best 3 hours of tv they could have put together. I NEED one again LIKE the chemistry and acting was fantastic all over. THAT is how you do a universal crossover for real #NCIS #NCISHawaii #NCISLA #NCISCrossover #NCISverse," wrote one Twitter user.

"Absolutely Loved this! You must do a crossover event again! Please!!" commented another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Last night's NCIS crossover was so awesome. I enjoyed every single minute of the 3 hours. I really enjoyed watching all 3 teams coming together to solve 1 case. I hope there are more 3 team crossovers in the future."

Vanessa Lachey has also responded to the good news

Vanessa Lachey, who portrays Special Agent Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i, also responded to the high ratings, tweeting:

"Wow!!! I'm shocked! The NCIS Triple Crossover was the most watched TV across all Networks combined last night and the highest since the NCAA finals in 2021! I shouldn't be SURPRISED because YOU FANS are incredible! Mahalo!"

