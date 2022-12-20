NCIS star LL Cool J reveals one major agent is 'missing' in upcoming crossover event

NCIS star LL Cool J has given fans a taste of what they can expect from the upcoming crossover event, which hits our screens in less than three weeks!

The actor, who plays Special Agent Sam Hanna in the Los Angeles spin-off, revealed that one "really important" member of the team is "missing" in the special.

Teasing the three-hour event, the rapper told EW: "There's somebody who's out for the heads of everybody on the team, and this is a challenge that just one particular squad or one team of NCIS wouldn't be able to handle.

"It's a larger threat than we normally have to deal with, and geographically this threat spans multiple regions, so it takes the trifecta, it takes all three of us coming together to deal with it. And there's a really important NCIS member who's missing as well, so it gets crazy."

The upcoming special, which airs on CBS on 9 January, will mark the first-ever universe crossover and will see agents from the Washington DC, Hawaii and LA branches attend the retirement party of a beloved professor, only to find themselves teaming up to investigate a shocking suicide.

The crossover airs in January

The first instalment, titled 'Too Many Cooks', will see the agents uncover a mysterious hitman and the more they investigate, the bigger the targets on their backs become.

In the second episode, Deep Fake, Jane Tennant, Jimmy Palmer and Sam Hanna find themselves captured by a woman claiming to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Meanwhile, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker learn about an asset in Hawaii that could be connected to several assassinations.

The third and final part, titled A Long Time Coming, will see Agents Rountree and Fatima ambushed while searching for an MIA Kilbride, learning that every member of the team has a six-digit bounty on their head via the dark web.

