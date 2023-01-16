Breakout stars of 2023: our top predictions from Ruby Stokes to Alisha Weir These rising stars are ones to watch

There is an abundance of exciting new films and TV shows coming our way in 2023, bringing with them a fresh batch of actors that are destined for stardom.

We've compiled a list of talented young performers who we think are going to hit the big time in the coming years. While you may not recognise all of these faces, their names are definitely worth remembering!

WATCH: Ruby Stokes and Ali Hadji-Heshmati star in Netflix's Lockwood & Co.

Ruby Stokes

Ruby Stokes is definitely one to watch this year. She made her film debut back in 2016, starring as a young version of Rooney Mara's character in the drama Una and since then, has appeared in several major films and shows - including the BAFTA-nominated 2019 film, Rocks, as well as Netflix's smash-hit period drama, Bridgerton.

The 22-year-old is set to front Netflix's new sci-fi thriller, Lockwood & Co., which debuts on the streaming platform on 27 January. The actress gave up her role playing Francesca on Bridgerton to film the upcoming series, which marks her first starring role.

You can also expect to see her in Paramount +'s upcoming adaptation of C.J. Tudor's coming-of-age novel, The Burning Girls.

Ruby Stokes and co-star Cameron Chapman in Lockwood & Co.

Alisha Weir

Alisha Weir showcased her supreme talent in Netflix's Matilda the Musical, the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's novel. The 13-year-old actress, who hails from Dublin, played opposite acting icon Emma Thompson in the film - and she'll soon be sharing the screen with even more esteemed stars!

Alisha is set to feature in the upcoming comedy film, Wicked Little Letters, alongside award-winning actors Olivia Coleman, Jessie Buckley, Timothy Spall and Joanna Scanlan.

At the rate she's going, it won't be long until Alisha wins some accolades of her own!

Alisha Weir in Matilda

Storm Reid

Storm Reid blew us all away with her performance in HBO's award-winning drama Euphoria, playing Zendaya's on-screen sister, Gia - and we're preparing for another stellar performance in new drama series The Last Of Us, which recently dropped on HBO.

While the 19-year-old is no stranger to the big screen, having appeared in blockbusters The Suicide Squad and A Wrinkle in Time, she is soon set to star in the mystery thriller, Missing, alongside Nia Long and The Wheel of Time's Daniel Henney - and we have a feeling it's one you won't want to miss.

Storm Reid as Gia in Euphoria

Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock is soon becoming a household name thanks to her role in Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon. The 22-year-old was praised for her performance as a young Rhaenyra Targaryen, whom she played for the first five episodes before Emma D'Arcy took over.

Milly also stars opposite Tim Minchin in the Australian drama series, Upright, which premiered its second season at the end of last year. We can't wait to see what she does next!

Milly Alcock in House of the Dragon

Kila Lord Cassidy

Kila Lord Cassidy got some one-on-one time with Hollywood icon Florence Pugh in Netflix's period piece, The Wonder, which was released towards the end of last year and saw the 13-year-old give a haunting performance as Anna.

The actress, who made her small screen debut a year earlier in ITV's police thriller, Viewpoint, comes from a family of performers. Her mother, Elaine Cassidy, is known for her roles in The Paradise and Disco Pigs, where as her father is Shameless actor Stephen Lord.

If she's anything like her parents, she's got a bright future ahead of her!

Kila Lord Cassidy in The Wonder

Ali Hadji-Heshmati

Ali Hadji-Heshmat has been steadily building an impressive CV over the past two years. Having made his TV debut in the second series of action drama Alex Rider before going on to appear in Holby City, he is now starring in the Bad Education reboot, playing Class K student, Warren.

Prepare to see even more of Ali as he is scheduled to feature in Netflix's Lockwood & Co, playing one of the leading characters, George Karim.

Ali Hadji-Heshmat as Warren in Bad Education

Laura Marcus

Like Ali, Laura landed her first major role in the new series of Bad Education, playing "clueless slacktivist" Jinx. If her performance in the BBC comedy series isn't enough to convince you of her potential star power, then maybe her upcoming screen credits will.

The actress is set to appear alongside Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson in The Great Escaper, playing the younger version of Glenda's character, Irene. You can also expect to see her in the upcoming TV adaptation of Henry Fielding's Tom Jones.

Laura as Jinx in Bad Education

Joe Locke

Joe Locke became an overnight sensation after making his acting debut in the LGBTQ+ drama, Heartstopper. While playing Charlie Spring was his first-ever acting gig, it certainly won't be his last.

The 19-year-old is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which focuses on WandaVision character Agatha Harkness. He'll star alongside Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza in the superhero show - and we just know it's going to be amazing.

Joe Locke as Charlie in Heartstopper

Kit Connor

Like his co-star Joe, Kit made a name for himself in Netflix's Heartstopper. The 18-year-old has racked up an impressive list of credits over the past few years, appearing in films such as Rocketman and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society. It may surprise you to learn that he also voices Lyra's daemon, Pantalaimon, in the popular BBC series His Dark Materials.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming film version of Laura Taylor Namey's best-selling novel, A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow, which is just one of the many book-to-screen adaptations coming out this year. We're excited to see what's next for Kit!

Kit Connor is becoming a household name thanks to Heartstopper

Frankie Corio

Frankie Corio's breakout role came in the form of Charlotte Wells' acclaimed drama, Aftersun, in which she starred opposite Paul Mescal. The 12-year-old, who had never acted before appearing in the film, beat out over 800 other applicants to the role - and given her stunning performance, we're not surprised!

While Aftersun may be the only screen credit on her CV, we have a feeling she'll have plenty of offers coming her way in the near future.

Frankie Corio and Charlotte Wells

