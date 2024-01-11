I’m a TV Editor - and these are my top brand new UK shows coming out in 2024

We feel like we’ve waited forever for this adaptation, and it’s finally here (well, almost). The story follows 25-year-old journalist Queen Jenkins, and is the story about a young Black woman’s value and the unrelenting trials and tribulations of life.

The synopsis reads: "After a messy breakup from her long-term boyfriend Tom, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realise she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild."