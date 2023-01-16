The Daily Lowdown: Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears after major win

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Brendan Fraser breaking down in tears during his speech after winning Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards.

Not only that, Lana Del Rey pushes her album back and HELLO!'s TV Digital Issue is here.

Brendan Fraser couldn't hide his emotion when he accepted the award for Best Actor on stage at the Critics Choice Awards. The actor, who has been enjoying a career renaissance in recent months, picked up the award for his portrayal in new movie The Whale, which has had rave reviews from Critics. The Mummy actor beat out many big names in the same category including Austin Butler for Elvis and Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick.

It looks like Lana Del Rey is going to keep her fans waiting a little longer for her upcoming record. The singer, who announced her ninth studio album at the end of 2022, has pushed back the release date for Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by two weeks. Lana took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, stating that it would now arrive on 24 March, a fortnight later than originally planned. Stars set to appear on the new record include Father John Misty, Jack Antonoff and Jon Batiste.

BTS star Jimin is set to release his debut solo album very soon, it's been confirmed. Big Hit Music, the South Korean record label who looked after the 7-piece K-pop band and its individual members, announced in a statement that there's no official release date yet, but that more details will be revealed once the schedule is finalised. The album confirmation news comes soon after Jimin, who worked in the studio with Ariana Grande's producer last year, released his latest track, Vibe.

Stormzy has been announced as one of the leading acts set to headline a month of performances in BBC Radio 2's Piano Room month. The special event kicks off on Monday 30 January throughout February and will welcome a number of big stars to the Maida Vale studio to perform each day live, airing on Ken Bruce's BBC Radio 2 show and on BBC Sounds. Each act will perform three songs: a new track, a well-known song and a classic cover version. As well as the Vossi Bop rapper, listeners can look forward to hearing sets from Sugababes, Ellie Goulding, Raye and Pink.

And HELLO! caught up with comedian and actor Romesh Ranganathan about his new show with Katherine Ryan, Romantic Getaway. The TV star chatted to us as part of HELLO!'s TV Digital Issue, during which he said how he was initially concerned about working with Katherine for long-stints during the shoot as he was worried he would "annoy her" fortunately, the two comedians got on like a house on fire and the pair shared many laughs while on set. You can catch Romantic Getaway on Sky Comedy and its streaming service NOW, and don't forget to check out the rest of our huge TV Digital Issue over on HELLO! Magazine.com, giving you more exclusives and features about the best TV and films coming out in 2023.

