The Daily Lowdown: Austin Butler's Golden Globes speech has fans confused for same reason

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing the Golden Globes and why Austin Butler's acceptance speech had fans confused.

Not only that, Harry Styles is set for a return to the MCU and Ellie Goulding pushes her album release back. Check out the episode below...

The Golden Globes kicked off this year's award season and it was a glittering night of big wins. Austin Butler took home the gong for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock n Roll in Baz Luhrman's Elvis movie, but his speech left fans confused by his accent.

Plenty of Austin's fans took to social media to share their surprise at the actor sounding a lot like the character he portrayed, with many suggesting it wasn't his real voice. However, the actor has spoken out about his dulcet tones before, stating after years of becoming Elvis, the voice stuck. Other big moments from the night included Jennifer Coolidge giving an impassioned speech and Eddie Murphy referencing Will Smith's Oscar slap.

Coachella has revealed its full line-up for this year's festival. Bosses at the event, which is held in the Californian desert of Indio over two weeks in April, revealed that Latin hip-hop artist Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and K-Pop group Blackpink would be the 2023 headliners taking to the stage. Plenty more acts were revealed on the bill including Gorillaz, Charli XCX, Burna Boy and Bjork.

Harry Styles will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to bosses at the franchise. The Watermelon Sugar star made his debut in Eternals in 2021 as Eros, also known as Starfox, and the singer will reprise his role in the future. Nate Moore, an exec at Marvel, has confirmed the news with Deadline stating that Harry's casting wasn't a 'tag' and that more stories will be told about his character. Sign us up!

And Ellie Goulding had disappointing news for her fans recently when she announced that the release of her upcoming album has been pushed back. Taking to social media, the Starry Eyed singer revealed that Higher Than Heaven will no longer be released on 3 February due to some 'exciting' secret developments. Ellie added that she was sorry to her fans for the delay but she said that other opportunities have come up and got in the way. However, she did reveal that her new single, Like a Saviour, would be released very soon. We can't wait for that one.

Prince Harry's interview with Late Night host Stephen Colbert has now aired and it was a far cry from his previous interviews regarding his new memoir Spare. The royal made an appearance on the CBS show to shoot tequila shots and perform a skit with Tom Hanks. The Duke of Sussex did open up about the revelations from his new book, including how he believes he and his brother, Prince William's relationship would be different if his mother, Princess Diana was still here today. Meanwhile, Harry's in for big success with the book after it became the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever on the day of its release.

