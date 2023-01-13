The Daily Lowdown: A-Listers left heartbroken over Lisa Marie Presley's passing

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Hollywood paying tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her sudden death aged 54.

Not only that, The 1975 fans had a huge shock when Taylor Swift appeared at the band's London gig. Listen to our exclusive clip in our new episode below...

Hollywood has been paying tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death aged 54. The star, who was the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was rushed into hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and put in an induced coma and given a temporary pacemaker, however, her death was announced by her mother hours later. Priscilla wrote in a statement that her beautiful daughter had left us, and that she was the most passionate, strong and loving woman she had ever known.

Stars such as Tom Hanks and John Travolta were one of the first to share their tributes, with the Grease actor saying his heart goes out to Lisa's family, while Tom said his family were heartbroken. Lisa Marie had been seen in public just two days before at the Golden Globes, where actor Austin Butler thanked her during his acceptance speech for Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in Baz Luhrman's movie.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson left deeply saddened after death of 'sissy' Lisa Marie Presley

MORE: Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood breaks silence after her 'very sad' death

The 1975 fans had the shock of their lives when Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the band's concert at London's O2 Arena. The American singer made her grand entrance to the stage half way through the set to the extremely excited crowd before going on perform her track Anti-Hero live for the first time. Taylor then went on to cover The 1975's song The City before the band came back on stage. HELLO! was there to see the incredible moment unfold and we think fans won't be forgetting this anytime soon.

The wait is finally over because Miley Cyrus has released her new track, Flowers. The singer shared the new song and video with her followers on social media which sees Miley dancing around an LA mansion and we couldn't love it more, take a listen! The new song will feature on Miley's forthcoming eighth album Endless Summer Vacation which is due for release on 10 March.

Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris has revealed they are working on their third collaboration. The singer and DJ took to social media to share a photo of two of them in the studio as Ellie said: it's time for the third instalment of our banging song trilogy. The artists have previously collaborated on the 2013 dance tune Need Your Love as well as 2014's Outside and we can't wait to see what they have in store for us for 2023. The news comes soon after Ellie told her fans that her new single Like a Saviour, would be released soon despite her new album being pushed back.

And the Brit Award nominations for this year have been released but it seems to have caused some upset among fans. Taking to social media, many shared that they were unimpressed that no female artists received a nomination in the category for Artist of the Year. The move comes a couple of years after the Brits decided to remove gendered categories and group male and female acts together. The artists lucky enough to bag a nod in the main category include Harry Styles, George Ezra, Stormzy, Fred Again… and Central Cee. The Brit Awards will take place on 11 February at London's O2 arena.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.