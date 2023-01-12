The Daily Lowdown: Ezra Miller pleas guilty to trespass charge

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller's guilty plea, Brian May and Ozzy Osbourne's tributes to the late Jeff Beck, and nominations at the iHeart Music Awards.

Not only that, The Traitors is finally coming back to our screens, and Kelly Clarkson's smashes a 90s hit. Check out the episode below...

Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to trespass in Vermont in exchange for charges of burglary and larceny being dropped. The actor was accused of stealing alcohol from someone's home in May 2022. Prosecutors have request that Ezra receive a suspended sentence and pay a fine. He could have faced up to 25 years in prison on a burglary charge.

Brian May and Ozzy Osbourne have been among those to pay tribute to the late Jeff Beck, a renowned guitarist who very sadly passed away the age of 78. The musician was best known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group. Speaking about Jeff, Ozzy said it was a terrible loss, and Brian said he was the pinnacle of guitar playing. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.

A huge congratulations are in order or the likes of Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, as they have all been nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The awards ceremony will be held on 27 March, and all three artists have picked up 8 nominations apiece. Beyonce, Doja Cat, Drake and Dua Lipa all received five nominations each. Good luck to all of the nominees!

Who's ready for more of The Traitors? The hit BBC show is back, but this time, it is getting a twist from across the pond. Hosted by Alan Cummings, the US version of the show will be set in the same Scottish castle, and this time the group will include some celebrities. It has been confirmed that the show will be available from Friday - and we can't wait!

Kelly Clarkson's version of Blink 182's All the Small Things have left fans delighted! The incredible singer performed a version of the hit 90s tune on her chat show, and viewers loved it, with some calling her a national treasure and others saying that the star can sing anything. Hear it for yourself!

