Will there be a part two of Break Point? All we know after fans demand more episodes The Netflix documentary focuses on tennis stars like Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios

After the huge success of F1: Drive to Survive and The Last Dance, Netflix has a brand new sports documentary that fans are loving. Break Point, which landed on the streaming platform earlier this week, has gripped viewers with its incredibly tense footage and stories from behind the scenes of one of the world's most competitive single-player sports.

But after many have stormed through the five available episodes, fans are naturally demanding more. So is there more to come? Here's what we know…

WATCH: The official trailer for gripping new series Break Point on Netflix

Loading the player...

Will there be a part two of Break Point on Netflix?

Yes! The good news is that Break Point has been split into two halves, meaning if you've already watched the first five episodes you can look forward to the next five in the future.

The bad news is that fans might be waiting a little while because Netflix confirmed that part two won't be released until the summer. Break Point: Part 2 is set to land in June 2023, we'll keep you posted on a specific date when the streaming giant confirms nearer the time.

MORE: Andy Murray shares emotional message after latest success

MORE: 19 returning TV shows we're seriously excited for this year

Break Point focuses on some of the biggest stars of tennis

What are the fans making of Break Point?

Viewers have been taking to social media in their droves to react to the sports series and a large number of fans are saying the same thing: that part two can't come soon enough! One person tweeted: "What do you mean I need to wait for break point part 2 until June?"

A second echoed this, writing: "Hold up part two of Break Point doesn't come out until June??????? I got so invested now!" As a third said: "Break Point part 2 will come out in June? The previous season's wrap-up halfway through this one? Netflix y'all are being idiotic!"

Ajla Tomljanovic also appears in the documentary

Others, however, have been sharing their general thoughts on the five episodes. A fourth fan said: "Excellent showcase of the pressure associated with the sport.

"I love how the players were honest in how addictive the sport is. It wouldn't convince me to follow the sport like [Drive to Survive] did for new fans but that's because I watch the sport. Let's see how part 2 goes…"

MORE: Netflix's Warrior Nun fans fight back following show's cancellation - details

The second half of Break Point will land in June

What is Break Point on Netflix about?

For those unfamiliar, Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in huge grand slams all over the world. "Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one," reads the synopsis.

"As some of tennis' legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.