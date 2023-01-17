Love Island viewers saying same thing about Maya Jama's winter series debut

Love Island made its welcome return to ITV2 on Monday night, serving as the perfect antidote to the January blues. While viewers were loving getting to know the fresh batch of contestants, it was new host Maya Jama who stole the show.

The 28-year-old presenter, who took over from Laura Whitmore, made her grand entrance on a helicopter at the beginning of the episode before returning to the luxurious South African villa twice throughout the programme - donning incredible outfits both times.

She went down a storm with both viewers and islanders alike, effortlessly putting the contestants at ease and even making a joke about her own love life: "Don't forget, finding your perfect match is never that simple - trust me, I know."

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to praise the DJ's hosting skills, with many saying she is the perfect fit for the role.

One person wrote: "Maya Jama was the PERFECT choice for host. I needed this winter series in my life so much," while another added: "Maya Jama is just absolutely BEAUTIFUL!! She was also born to be the presenter of #LoveIsland she’s perfect for it."

A third fan tweeted: "Maya's ENERGY is so on it already, this is what I was hoping for so much," while another added: "Maya is presenting this show as though she’s been doing it forever! The perfect host."

Fans were blown away by Maya Jama

Many viewers were blown away by Maya's stunning appearance and breathtaking outfits, with some suggesting that she is the ultimate "bombshell".

"MAYA IS THE BOMBSHELL OF THE SEASON," wrote one viewer, while another added: "I thought Maya was a bombshell. It's actually not fair for her to host."

A third person commented: "Maya is the perfect person to host love island idc mix SERVED three looks in ONE EPISODE effortlessly, my jaw is on the floor."

The ten contestants coupled up in episode one

The opening episode introduced this year's line-up of contestants - including make-up artist Lana, TikTok-famous farmer Will, and ring girl Olivia.

The boys were the first ones to make their villa entrance, quickly followed by the girls, who got first pick of who they wanted to couple up with.

The ten islanders were eventually coupled up and spent the remainder of the episode getting to know each other before bombshell Tom, who was voted in by the public, came to shake things up.

New bombshell Tom made his entrance

The new entry was announced just before the end of the episode and viewers only got a brief glimpse of the 23-year-old footballer before the credits rolled.

