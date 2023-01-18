Is Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer returning for the 200th episode? The actor played detective Jay Halstead in the series

Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer has been spotted on set during the filming of the police procedural drama's 200th episode.

The actor played detective Jay Halstead up until his departure earlier in the series. So, does this mean he's making a special comeback for the event? Here's all we know…

Is Jesse Lee Soffer returning to Chicago PD for the 200th episode?

Fans of the show will already know that Jesse was set to return to the drama to direct the upcoming 16th episode of season ten. However, in a new video shared by one of the show's producers, Brian Luce, the actor can be seen on set during the filming of the 14th instalment, which marks the show's 200th episode.

Taking to his Instagram account, Brian shared a behind-the-scenes video. "200th episode of Chicago PD, I cannot believe it," he said before panning to Jesse.

"Don't put me in this," said the actor, who was sitting with the rest of the creative team and wearing a hi-vis jacket.

"You're a director for god's sake," replied Brian, to which Jesse jokingly responded: "Get me out of this, I don't want to be in this video!"

Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos as Jay and Hailey

The show has remained tight-lipped on whether Jesse will make a comeback anytime soon, so it looks like fans will just have to wait until the 200th episode airs to find out.

Why did Jesse Lee Soffer leave Chicago PD?

It is not known why Jesse decided to leave the show, however, he did release a statement about his decision back in August.

Jesse left earlier in season ten

He told Deadline: "I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past ten years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew.

"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead," added the 38-year-old.

