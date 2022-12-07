Chicago Med showrunner talks Brian Tee's possible return following Ethan and April's wedding Ethan and April tie the knot in Wednesday's episode

Chicago Med showrunner Andrew Schneider has revealed that Brian Tee's exit storyline of Ethan Choi's wedding to April Sexton has left the door open for the actor's return.

Ahead of the midseason finale, Andrew explained that the showrunners were clear on how they wanted to write Brian out of the drama.

"We wanted a very honorable exit," he told Give Me My Remote. "Something that was happy, fulfilling.

"We wanted to keep him happy and alive, and with the possibility that he could reappear."

He added: "Marrying April was the perfect ending to his long journey. And for her as well. It gave closure to this relationship that was sort of left hanging [when DaCosta exited the show]."

The upcoming episode, which airs on NBC on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT, is titled 'This Could be the Start of Something New' and will see Ethan and his nurse practitioner fiancée walk down the aisle and exchange vows with their loved ones as witnesses.

The official synopsis reads: "Will relies on Crockett and Med’s newly donated OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. As their wedding day approaches, Ethan and April run into some roadblocks."

Ethan and April will walk down the aisle on Wednesday night

The news of Brian's departure from the show was announced back in October. The actor, who has played the Attending Physician for eight years, described his role on the drama as "a gift and a blessing".

"I am forever grateful to our fans and my colleagues both in front of and behind the camera as I embark on a new journey," he continued. "I am forever indebted to Dick Wolf, NBC, and Universal Television for choosing me."

Teasing the wedding episode, he added: "What we’ve been planning for Dr. Choi’s sendoff is fitting, and it’s beautiful. I think the fans are going to absolutely love it. It's going to bring a little bit of the new Ethan and a little bit of the old. Know that episode nine is going to be an amazing one."

Episode nine will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Episode nine won't be the last name Brian's name appears in the credits, however, as he will be directing episode 16, which is set to air in 2023.

