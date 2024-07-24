NCIS: Hawai'i star's next TV role after cancellation revealed

NCIS: Hawai'i star Henry Ian Cusick has landed his next TV role after the CBS show's cancellation earlier this year.

The Peruvian-Scottish actor, who played Supervisor Agent John Swift in the NCIS spin-off, is set to appear in Prime Video's upcoming spy series, Butterfly, according to his IMDb page.

The upcoming drama, which stars Coyote Ugly actress Piper Perabo and Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim, is based on Arash Amel's graphic novel of the same name and follows a former US intelligence operative whose past comes back to haunt him.

According to the official logline, the show centres on David Jung (played by Kim), an "enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him".

© Karen Neal/CBS Henry Ian Cusick will appear in Prime Video's Butterfly

Meanwhile, Piper plays Juno, a former lawyer who is now the CEO of an intelligence company and "willing to do whatever needs to be done to protect her organization".

Henry, who plays a character called Nick Barnes, stars alongside Reina Hardesty, Nayoon Kim, Park Hae-soo and Kim Tae-hee in the six-episode series.

© Photo: Getty Images Piper Perabo will star in the upcoming series

While a release date has yet to be announced, Henry's new role comes just months after NCIS: Hawai'i came to an end in May after three seasons.

The spin-off starred Vanessa Lachey as the franchise's first female lead, Jane Tennant.

Other CBS shows, CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd, were also axed this year and CBS Entertainment's President Amy Reisenbach said it was a "tough call" to end them.

© Karen Neal/CBS NCIS: Hawai'i ended with its third season in May

"I'm a big fan of TV first and I sympathise and relate to all the fans out there who are disappointed in the fact that these shows are ending," she told Variety. "But at the end of the day, our job at CBS is to make those really tough calls."

"We toss and turn and have sleepless nights and have endless discussions but we look at all the numbers. We look at what our projections are for the future, we look at where we see opportunities to potentially have even bigger success on the schedule. And we make those tough decisions."