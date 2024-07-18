NCIS star Brian Dietzen delights fans with major season 22 update

NCIS star Brian Dietzen has returned to set as filming commences on season 22. The actor, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer on the long-running CBS show, took to social media with the exciting news.

Sharing a snap of Jimmy's signature glasses, the 46-year-old penned: "These are going on my face now. Hello Jimmy Palmer. Welcome back everyone! #NCIS #Season22."

Fans were over the moon with the update and expressed their delight in the comments section. One person penned: "WELCOME BACK JIMMY PALMER," while another added: "Can't wait to see y'all back in action!!!!"

NCIS viewers won't have to wait much longer for the show's return as the new season premieres on CBS on October 14 at 8pm. The episode will be followed by the two-hour debut of its new spin-off prequel, NCIS: Origins, which follows Leroy Jethro Gibbs as a young agent.

© Robert Voets/ CBS Filming for season 22 is underway

While CBS has yet to release an official synopsis for season 22, we'd expect the opening episode to address Agent Jessica Knight's position in the service.

The season 21 finale saw Knight accept a new job as Chief REACT Training Officer at Camp Pendleton, which would mean moving away from Washington D.C. – and from her boyfriend, Dr Jimmy, who insisted she take the role. "Take the job. This is for the best. Just go," he told her, suggesting they could try a long-distance relationship.

© Robert Voets/CBS Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in NCIS

Katrina Law, who plays Jessica, remained tight-lipped when asked if she would return to the show. "Hmmm…. Better tune in for that season opener!" she told TV Line.

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Steven D. Binder said fans "will be satisfied" with where the story goes.

"Well, we set something up there," he said of Knight's storyline. "And I will point you to our track record where you just never know. We've had people look like they were going away and then it turned out they weren't, and then we had people who just disappeared, like Gibbs.

© Robert Voets/CBS Jessica accepted a new role at Camp Pendleton in the season 21 finale

"So I will say this: We do aim to please," he continued, adding: "And we think the audience will be satisfied with where they see this go."

While Katrina's future on the show is uncertain, we'd expect to see the rest of the main cast reprise their roles alongside Brian in the new season. This includes Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines and Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance.