The one bizarre restriction for potential contestants on Love Island The ITV2 reality dating show returned on Monday

Love Island returned on Monday evening and introduced viewers to the new faces joining the cast of series nine, but did you know there's one bizarre restriction put on applicants before they join the cast?

The application process for potential contestants is a rigorous one, with health screenings for drugs and STDs being standard to ensure safety within the villa. But one surprising restriction is that Islanders are not permitted to join the show if they have a tendency to sleepwalk.

WATCH: Meet the stars joining Love Island for series nine

Loading the player...

According to The Sun, the contract drawn by bosses on the show requires all future contestants to ask their GPs to fill in a medical questionnaire, declaring any sleepwalking habits or severe night terrors. The move is done to ensure the safety of individuals taking part, as well as limit disruptions for other villa habitants.

Bosses on the ITV dating show have opened up in the past about ensuring a duty of care to all contestants on the show, and the strict application process goes hand-in-hand with this.

MORE: Love Island viewers saying same thing about Maya Jama's winter series debut

MORE: Inside Maya Jama's love life: everything you need to know about star's famous exes

Episode one saw the girls choose the boys for the first time

Meanwhile, episode one of Love Island series eight aired on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday, and not only did viewers get acquainted with the new cast, they were also introduced to the brand new host Maya Jama.

The TV star, who has appeared on other popular shows such as Don't Hate the Playas and Walk the Line, made her grand entrance at the beginning of the episode by showing off her iconic slow-motion walk into the South African villa.

Maya Jama made her debut as host on Monday

Maya's new role as presenter went down a storm on social media with fans taking to Twitter to state how the 28-year-old stole the show. One person wrote: "Maya Jama was the PERFECT choice for host.

"I needed this winter series in my life so much," while another added: "Maya Jama is just absolutely BEAUTIFUL!! She was also born to be the presenter of #LoveIsland she’s perfect for it." A third said: "Maya is presenting this show as though she’s been doing it forever! The perfect host."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.