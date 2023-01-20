The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares cutest snap of baby daughter yet in new post Will Kirk welcomed his daughter in July 2022

A doting dad to his baby girl, Will Kirk has been spending plenty of quality time with his little one after taking a break from work. Delighting his 177k followers with two new snaps of his daughter, The Repair Shop star couldn't have looked happier as he headed off on a walk, carrying his six-month-old on his shoulders. Will captioned the adorable photos: "Time off work well spent."

Sparking an outpouring of love from fans, many were also quick to comment on his daughter's seriously cute teddy onesie. "Your little bear looks super cosy up there!" wrote one. "Enjoy your time with your family they grow up so fast," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Fatherhood is a gift and you wear it well, Will."

Will shared the sweetest photos of his baby daughter on Instagram

Since welcoming his little girl in July 2022, the TV star has remained extremely private about his home life, but he does share the occasional photo on social media. In the run-up to Christmas last year, Will posted pictures of his wife holding their daughter as she marvelled at the baubles on their tree.

"The countdown has begun... I think this year will be extra special," he wrote, referencing their first-ever Christmas with their newborn.

Will shares his bundle of joy with his wife – qualified doctor, Polly Snowdon. While little is known about Will's wife, she is thought to have studied Psychology at the University of Exeter before gaining a doctorate in Education Psychology at Essex University.

The Repair Shop star shares his little one with his wife Polly

The couple tied the knot in August 2021 in a ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester. The pair were forced to postpone their wedding, which was due to be held in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems as though their big day was well worth the wait as Will called the occasion "the best day of his life."

