Exclusive: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk reveals moment King Charles 'choked up' during filming Will chatted to HELLO! in an exclusive interview

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has revealed the moment that King Charles III "choked up" during filming for a special episode in honour of the BBC's Centenary.

Exclusive: Will Kirk talks fatherhood and the one 'tricky' thing about working at The Repair Shop

The one-off instalment, which was shot before Charles ascended to the throne, saw the monarch bring two treasured items to the barn for repair: an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk melts hearts as he restores treasured gift for baby daughter

Chatting in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the woodwork expert revealed that the King became emotional after seeing the incredible restoration of the Wemyss Ware, which was performed by ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay.

"I think he got slightly choked up because when Kirsten fixed the ceramic for him, he looked kind of choked up," explained Will. "Also, when he had the clock chime that reminded him of being a child and being with his grandmother and you kind of forget that he's talking about the Queen Mother."

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing about Will Kirk's new show The Travelling Auctioneers

MORE: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk reflects on King Charles' visit to show in sweet post

Speaking about his experience with Charles, he said: "He came across as a really approachable, nice person. You kind of forget who you're talking to after a while and I think that's why Jay was very hands-on, you know, a slap on the back and everything else because you forget that he is the king and that's just a reflection of how he makes people feel.

King Charles paid a visit to The Repair Shop

"It was an absolute pleasure to have restored some stuff for him but we treated it no different to anyone else who brings bits into the barn.

"There's always a pressure to restore things properly and get things right, just the slight added pressure I suppose because it was the king of the country," he added, laughing.

While restoring items for none other than the King is sure to be a career highlight for Will, he is soon to have many more as he recently began fronting his own daytime programme, The Travelling Auctioneers.

The episode aired on BBC One earlier this month

Chatting about his new show, which sees Will and Christina Trevanion travel up and down the country in search of treasured antiques in need of a makeover, Will said "there's something for everyone".

Fans can also look forward to seeing some "money-saving" DIY tips from the expert. "There will definitely be so many top tips going through this series, which you don't always get with The Repair Shop," Will explained. "Most of the items I do fix on Travelling Auctioneer, there's a lot of take home that you can do yourself."

The Travelling Auctioneers airs weekdays at 4:30pm on BBC One and all episodes are available to stream on iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.