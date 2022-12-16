Will Kirk melts hearts with off-duty snaps of his 'Repair Shop family' Will called his co-stars his 'family'

Will Kirk is getting into the Christmas spirit! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the presenter and antique furniture restorer posted several new photos from the most epic Christmas party, which was also attended by several of his Repair Shop co-stars and crew members.

Alongside the festive photos, which included the show's teddy bear experts Julie and Amanda, as well as specialist silversmith Brenton West and ceramics conservator Kirsten Ramsay, the cast couldn't have looked happier!

Dining at a long table complete with festive decor and Christmas crackers, one of our favourite snaps showed the Repair Shop team donning their paper party hats for a group photo. Will captioned it: "Christmas festivities in full swing this week with some of the Repair Shop family."

Delighting his 177k followers with the sweet photos, one replied: "You're looking like you're having so much fun! Merry Christmas, from all of us who love your show."

"Awesome update Will thank you for sharing," added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "Aw looks so great and festive. You are all heroes making such a wonderful heartwarming life-affirming show."

Will shared a number of festive snaps from The Repair Shop Christmas party

No doubt deserving of a Christmas party, the cast and crew have had a busy few weeks as they film for the BBC show at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in West Sussex.

Just last week, Kirsten Ramsay shared a photo of herself and co-stars Lucia Scalisi and Steve Fletcher as they took a quick break from set.

The Repair Shop cast has been filming new episodes at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in West Sussex

The caption read: "Enjoying the winter sunshine on our lunchtime walk. Just one more week of filming in 2022 before we break for Christmas and the new year. Have a great weekend, keep cosy."

Fan favourite Jay Blades has also been sharing snippets from his time in West Sussex after he penned a lovely post to his new wife, Lisa, who he is clearly missing while away from home.

The Repair Shop team have always shared a close bond

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old shared a stunning photo of his new bride alongside the caption: "Good morning all. Miss you Tiny Blades Aka @thewkoutofficial. I'm always gonna say how I feel, I'm away filming and I just had a big missing feeling, don't worry I've told Mrs Blades. #sayhowyoufeel."

Jay's wife was quick to comment on the romantic post, writing: "I love you," alongside a red heart emoji.

