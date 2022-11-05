The Repair Shop's Will Kirk sparks debate with new behind-the-scenes photos The Repair Shop star kept fans guessing

The Repair Shop is back in business for another heartwarming season, and fans couldn't be more excited. Giving his Instagram followers a rare glimpse behind the scenes, fan favourite Will Kirk has been sharing a number of photos in between filming this week, and his latest post has sparked a hilarious debate.

Sharing a series of photos of his co-stars Jay Blades, Brenton West, Kirsten Ramsay and David Burville drinking tea on set, Will captioned them:

WATCH: King Charles appears on The Repair Shop

"Tea? The Repair Shop runs on the stuff! How many bags of tea do you think we get through a day?"

Keeping fans guessing, the TV star has since been inundated with replies from his 176k followers.

"I reckon about 50 teabags, love watching you Will," wrote one. "Gorgeous photos of you all. I think at least a 240-bag box of tea," added another.

Will Kirk shared a number of photos from the set of The Repair Shop

Meanwhile a third joked: "Surely you have a ginormous teapot restored by Kirsten sat on a stand made by Will with a timer made by Steve covered with a cosy made from scraps from Sonnar!"

Many were also quick to admire the team's personalised initial mugs. Clearly, the cast has just as much fun filming The Repair Shop as we do watching it each week!

Fans have been guessing how many cups of tea the team gets through a day

Set in a beautiful countryside location, the show is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, which is a charming village in the Lavant Valley, which itself is based in Chichester, West Sussex.

Meanwhile, the workshop that viewers see on screen is actually a building called the Court Barn.

The Repair Shop is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton

Speaking about the location, Rob Butterfield, who heads up factual programming at The Repair Shop's production company Ricochet, told the Radio Times: "Many of our huge pool of experts run their own businesses, but the Weald and Downland Museum, where The Repair Shop is filmed, doesn't offer a repair service outside the show."

